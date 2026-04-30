Is Pooja Hegde Dating Rohan Mehra? Rumours Fuel Curiosity

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently making headlines not just for her films but also for her personal life, as rumours about her relationship with Rohan Mehra have created a buzz in Bollywood.

According to recent reports, Pooja Hegde is said to be dating Rohan Mehra, who is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. The rumours have gained attention after the two were spotted together at events and were seen interacting on social media, which made fans curious about their relationship.

Some reports also claim that the two have been close for a while and share a strong bond. Their frequent outings and public appearances together have further increased speculation about their relationship.

However, it is important to note that neither Pooja Hegde nor Rohan Mehra has officially confirmed these rumours. Both of them have remained silent, keeping their personal lives private.

Meanwhile, the news has gone viral on social media, with fans discussing and reacting to the possible relationship. While some are excited, others are waiting for an official confirmation from the actors.

Overall, the dating rumours have made Pooja Hegde a trending topic once again, but for now, it remains unconfirmed and based only on reports and speculation.