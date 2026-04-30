Hyderabad Water Supply Cut For 24 Hours From May 2: Full List of Affected Areas

Residents across multiple parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a day-long interruption in water supply starting from 6:00 AM on May 2. Officials have indicated that some neighbourhoods may face a complete halt in supply, while others could receive water at significantly reduced pressure.

Localities Expected to Be Impacted

The disruption will affect a large number of areas spread across the city. Residents in the following locations may face water shortages or low-pressure supply:

Red Hills, Nampally, Mallepally, Sitarambagh, Godeki Qabar, Hindi Nagar, Assembly, Secretariat, New MLA Quarters, Adarsh Nagar, South Central Railway zones, Gunfoundry, Chintal Basti, Vijayanagar Colony, Old Mallepally, Asifnagar, Ahmednagar, Kavadiguda, Gandhinagar, Domalguda, and certain parts of Banjara Hills within GHMC limits.

People living in these areas are advised to prepare in advance and store adequate water to manage daily needs during the interruption.

Why the Water Supply is Being Stopped

The temporary disruption has been scheduled by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to carry out essential maintenance work. According to officials, cleaning operations will be conducted at an old balancing reservoir located at the Asifnagar Filter Beds.

This storage facility plays a crucial role in maintaining water distribution across several parts of the city. Regular cleaning and upkeep are necessary to ensure the quality and smooth flow of water supply in the long term.

Advisory for Citizens

Authorities have requested residents in the affected zones to use water carefully and avoid wastage during the 24-hour period. It is recommended to store sufficient water beforehand to prevent inconvenience.

Water supply is expected to gradually return to normal once the maintenance work is completed.