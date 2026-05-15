Peddi Trailer Vs Dragon Teaser: Ram Charan Vs NTR

The stage is set for an intense promotional battle in Tollywood as two of the industry’s most-awaited pan-India projects gear up to unveil fresh content in the coming days. With excitement steadily building around Ram Charan’s Peddi and Jr NTR’s upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, fans are eagerly waiting for major announcements from both camps.

The makers of Peddi are preparing to launch the film’s trailer on May 18 in Mumbai. Initially, the event was reportedly planned for Bhopal, but the venue was later shifted to the financial capital in a strategic move aimed at grabbing wider national attention. The film, which is slated for release on June 4, is carrying massive expectations across all markets.

Interestingly, the buzz doesn’t end there. Just a day after the Peddi trailer launch, the team behind the much-hyped NTR–Neel project is expected to unveil a special teaser or glimpse for the media on May 19. Though the makers have maintained secrecy around the film for months, reports suggest that preparations are underway for a grand reveal.

The back-to-back promotional activity from the two RRR stars is already creating huge excitement on social media. Industry circles believe both teams are aggressively targeting the pan-India market, especially audiences in the North belt, which explains the decision to host key promotional events in Mumbai.

Fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are expected to turn social media into a battleground once the content drops, with teaser reactions, memes, trend wars, and fan-made edits likely to dominate online conversations. Since both films have remained largely under wraps till now, the upcoming reveals are seen as crucial moments in shaping audience expectations.

Trade experts feel that if the promotional content manages to strike the right chord with viewers nationwide, it could significantly boost the hype surrounding both projects. While Peddi is racing towards its theatrical release next month, the NTR–Neel film is targeting a grand release in June next year.