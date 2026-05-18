Ram Charan's Peddi Trailer Review

Ram Charan’s much-awaited Pan-India film Peddi is already creating massive buzz even before its theatrical release, with every promotional asset turning into a nationwide talking point. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the rural action-sports drama has generated huge anticipation through its striking first-look posters, impactful character reveals, and powerful songs.

Produced on a grand scale by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film’s theatrical trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai.

A Rural World Filled With Sweat, Struggle and Sport

Instead of opening with a routine hero introduction, the Peddi trailer immerses viewers into a rugged rural landscape driven by hard work, ambition, and an unbreakable passion for sports.

The protagonist Peddi is portrayed as a gifted athlete who survives through sheer physical strength and determination. From cricket and wrestling to sprinting, his life revolves around relentless dedication to sport. Loved by children and respected by villagers, Peddi’s growing popularity sparks jealousy, particularly from a powerful landlord unwilling to share the limelight.

Director Buchi Babu Sana crafts this larger-than-life world with striking clarity and emotional depth. The trailer balances quiet emotional moments with explosive action sequences, creating a gripping cinematic experience that feels both authentic and expansive.

Sports and Survival Blend Into One Explosive Narrative

Unlike conventional sports dramas, Peddi presents its sporting sequences with raw intensity and high emotional stakes. Massive confrontations on railway platforms, gravity-defying stunts, and adrenaline-charged fights suggest a world where sport becomes a matter of survival.

One of the major highlights of the trailer is the seamless fusion of cricket and wrestling in a powerful action stretch that instantly captures attention.

Ram Charan’s Fierce Transformation Impresses

Ram Charan appears in a rugged and intensely athletic avatar, showcasing remarkable physical transformation for the role. The trailer moves effortlessly between different sporting arenas, from cricket matches under floodlights to brutal mud-wrestling bouts.

His portrayal of Peddi looks both physically commanding and emotionally layered, hinting at one of the most demanding performances of his career.

Janhvi Kapoor and Stellar Supporting Cast Add Weight

Janhvi Kapoor brings elegance and emotional warmth to her character, blending traditional charm with expressive screen presence.

The trailer also offers glimpses of a powerful supporting cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, each adding intrigue and dramatic intensity to the narrative.

Grand Visuals and AR Rahman’s Stirring Score Elevate the Experience

Technically, Peddi appears poised to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience. Production designer Avinash Kolla creates rustic landscapes filled with texture and authenticity, while acclaimed cinematographer R. Rathnavelu captures the world with rich visuals, sweeping frames, and dynamic movement.

Adding further power to the narrative is the electrifying score composed by A. R. Rahman, which amplifies both the emotional and action-packed moments throughout the trailer.

Trailer Sets Expectations Sky-High

Backed by lavish production values and international-standard visuals, every frame of Peddi appears designed for a grand theatrical experience.

The trailer stands out as one of the most impactful cuts in recent times, pushing expectations to an all-time high as audiences eagerly await the film’s release in the coming weeks.