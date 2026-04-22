Peddi Special Song: Shruti Haasan Likely to Join Ram Charan

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is once again making headlines, this time for a special song that is creating strong buzz in the industry. According to the latest reports, Shruti Haasan is likely to feature in a special dance number in the film, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The special song has been a hot topic for the past few weeks, with several actresses reportedly being considered for the role. Names like Mrunal Thakur, Manasa Varanasi, and Samyuktha Menon were earlier linked to the project. However, recent updates suggest that Shruti Haasan has now emerged as the frontrunner for the high-energy track.

If finalized, this will mark another collaboration between Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan after their earlier film Yevadu, where their on-screen chemistry was well received. Fans are now excited about the possibility of seeing the duo share screen space again, especially in a mass dance number.

The special song is expected to be a major highlight of the film, with both actors known for their strong dance skills. The makers are reportedly planning to shoot the song soon as the film is nearing completion. Meanwhile, the delay in finalizing the actress for this track had earlier impacted the shooting schedule.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a big-budget pan-India film that also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman, raising expectations for the soundtrack, especially the special song.

With the film gearing up for a June 2026 release, anticipation continues to grow, and the addition of a glamorous special song is expected to further boost its appeal among audiences.