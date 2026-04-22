UP Board Result 2026 Date and Time Announced, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has officially confirmed the date and time for the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026. As per the latest update, the results will be declared on April 23 at 4 PM.

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scores online through the official websites, including UPMSP portal and the results website upresults.nic.in. The results will first be unveiled during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj, after which the direct result links will be activated for students.

Both High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) results will be released simultaneously. Along with the results, the board will also share important details such as the overall pass percentage, the number of students who appeared and passed, and the list of toppers.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and roll code

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

It is important to note that the online marksheets will be provisional. The original hard copies will be distributed later by respective schools. Students can also access their digital marksheets via DigiLocker or receive updates via SMS.

With the announcement just around the corner, students across the state are eagerly waiting to check their performance and plan their next academic steps.

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