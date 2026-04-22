Gold Rate Today in India, April 22, City-wise Rates

Gold prices witnessed a slight decline in Hyderabad on April 22, 2026, bringing some relief to buyers. As per the latest update, the cost of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has dropped to ₹1,41,850, marking a decrease of ₹500. Similarly, 24-carat gold is now priced at ₹1,54,750 per 10 grams, down by ₹540.

Silver prices, however, remain high, with the metal currently trading at ₹2,75,000 per kilogram.

In recent weeks, gold rates have shown noticeable fluctuations in both domestic and global markets. Despite the ongoing wedding season—typically a period of strong demand—prices have softened slightly. Market trends indicate that gold has been moving around the ₹1.40 lakh range for 24-carat and close to ₹1.50 lakh for 22-carat gold over the past few weeks.

Experts attribute these variations to changes in international market conditions, currency movements, and investor sentiment. Since gold is heavily influenced by global trends, even small shifts in overseas markets can impact domestic prices.

It is important to note that the prices mentioned are based on early morning data and may change throughout the day. Buyers are advised to keep track of live rates before making any purchase, as gold prices are highly dynamic.

City-wise Gold Prices (April 22, 2026)

Hyderabad

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,41,850

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,54,750

Chennai

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,42,200

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,55,100

Bangalore

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,41,900

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,54,800

Mumbai

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,41,700

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,54,600

Delhi

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,41,950

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,54,900

(Prices may slightly vary based on local taxes and jewellers.)