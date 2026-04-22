Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now gearing up for its highly anticipated digital release after a record-breaking run in theatres. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch it online.

Reports suggest that the film’s OTT rights have been acquired by JioHotstar, marking a shift from the first installment which streamed on Netflix. However, the makers have not yet announced an official release date. Based on current updates, the movie is expected to premiere on OTT between late May and early June 2026, depending on how long its theatrical run continues.

The delay in the OTT release is largely due to the film’s massive box office success, as it continues to draw audiences to cinemas even weeks after release. Typically, big-budget films follow a 6–8 week window before arriving on streaming platforms, and Dhurandhar 2 is expected to follow a similar pattern.

At the same time, reports indicate that legal issues related to a copyright dispute have also impacted the timeline slightly, pushing the expected digital release further.

Released in theatres on March 19, 2026, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with an ensemble cast and continues the high-stakes espionage story from the first part. With its strong box office performance and massive fan following, the OTT release is expected to draw huge viewership once it becomes available online.

Overall, while an exact date is yet to be confirmed, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to arrive on OTT platforms by the end of May or early June 2026, giving audiences another chance to experience the action-packed thriller from the comfort of their homes.