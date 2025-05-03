Nayanthara to Star Opposite Chiranjeevi in Anil Ravipudi’s Film

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to collaborate with director Anil Ravipudi for an upcoming full-length family comedy entertainer. Known for his hit film F3: Fun and Frustration, Ravipudi aims to present Chiranjeevi in a unique comedic avatar.

After weeks of speculation about the female lead, the makers have finalized Nayanthara for the role opposite Chiranjeevi. Director Anil Ravipudi proposed Nayanthara, and Chiranjeevi, who has previously worked with her in films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather, gave his approval.

Nayanthara reportedly demanded ₹18 crore for her role, which the producers are willing to meet, given her strong market presence in Telugu and other South Indian languages. The film is also planned for a multi-language release to tap into her wide appeal.

The movie is being produced under Shine Screens by Saahu Garapati and Gold Box Entertainments, led by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela. Anil Ravipudi is taking special care to ensure that this project stands out, promising another highly entertaining film.

The shoot is expected to begin soon, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of this much-anticipated film.