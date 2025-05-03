RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Will Rain Disrupt the Clash at Chinnaswamy?

It has been one of the most disappointing outings for Chennai Super Kings in an IPL edition in recent times. They had a plan, even if they didn't make an impact in prior years. This edition, however, was entirely different. CSK not only lacked players to perform when needed, but they also looked clueless on the field and couldn't pressure their rivals.

As a result, it didn't take much time for the opposing team to crush CSK and gain 2 points. In fact, Chennai Super Kings emerged as the easiest team to beat. This was such a drastic downfall for a team that used to be a nightmare for other IPL teams back in the day.

Even though CSK is out of the IPL by now owing to their colossal failure in multiple departments, their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chinnaswamy Stadium gathers excitement because the fixture could be the last time for fans to witness MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli face each other.

Dhoni had said that it could be his last IPL, but you never know with him. If he wants to play for fans, he could play for a couple more years. Virat, however, is trying to win RCB's first IPL title and get the special crown.

So, when such stalwarts of the sport clash, excitement and expectations both skyrocket among fans. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match, which presents a new threat.

There has been incessant rain in Bengaluru over the past two days, and it's terrible news for fans because there is a 70 percent chance that it will rain in Chinnaswamy during the match. Rain at Chinaswamy wasn't new in this season. Heavy rain reduced the overs in one match, but it didn't cancel any other matches.

According to multiple weather forecasts, the chances of rain are extremely high during the time when the match takes place, between 7pm and 10pm. There is a very high possibility of the match taking place with reduced overs. Fans, especially RCB fans, don't want the match to get spoiled due to rain, as it would result in the team winning just one point, and it won't benefit them in the playoffs race.