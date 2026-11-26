Actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Vrushakarma’, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The actor has now opened up about the reasons that convinced him to be part of this ambitious project. According to Chaitanya, the film's interesting characters, impressive sets and the director's attention to detail played a major role in his decision.

In a recent interaction, Chaitanya revealed that he was particularly impressed by the way director Karthik Dandu presented the story. He appreciated the director's vision and the effort put into developing the film's world. The actor was also confident about the visual effects and the technical quality of the project. He believes the film will offer audiences a fresh experience with its combination of mythology, adventure, action, thrills and suspense.

Chaitanya will be seen playing Arjun, a treasure hunter, in the film. This character marks a different attempt in his acting career, as it involves several challenging action and adventure sequences. The actor also revealed in an earlier interview that the director spent considerable time explaining the script, including its visual treatment and VFX requirements. This detailed narration helped him understand the film's scale and gave him confidence in the director's ability to bring the story to life.

The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead role, while Sparsh Shrivastava plays the antagonist. Jayaram and other actors appear in important roles.

‘Vrushakarma’ is being produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting the film. The technical team includes cinematographer Ragul D. Herian, music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath and editor Naveen Nooli.

The makers are mounting the film on a grand scale, with specially designed sets and extensive visual effects. One of the major highlights is a massive cave set created specifically for the story.

‘Vrushakarma’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026. With its unique storyline, large-scale production and fresh characterisation, the film has generated considerable expectations among Telugu movie audiences.