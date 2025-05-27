Miss World 2025: Hyderabad Glows but Tollywood Celebrities Are Missing

The Miss World 2025 pageant is currently being held in Hyderabad with much excitement and glamour. However, the absence of major Tollywood celebrities at this international event is drawing attention and raising questions.

With just five days left for the finals, fans and observers are wondering why stars from the Telugu film industry are not showing up or expressing interest in this grand occasion. Apart from actor Nagarjuna, no other well-known Tollywood personalities have been seen at the event so far. Sonu Sood, who often appears as a judge or special guest at such events, is also not involved this time.

The Miss World pageant is one of the oldest and most respected beauty contests in the world. It is known not only for fashion and glamour but also for promoting social service. The organizers usually invite top film industry figures to support and attend the event. These celebrities often take part as judges, special guests, or performers, helping to increase the event’s popularity.

This is the first time that Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, is hosting the Miss World event. It is a proud moment for the Telugu states, and the pageant is being organized with great celebration and attention. Beautiful contestants from all over the world are participating in various rounds and competitions. Yet, despite all the excitement, there seems to be little involvement from Tollywood stars.

In past Miss World events held in India, film celebrities played a major role. The pageant was previously hosted in India in 1996 in Bengaluru and in 2024 in Mumbai. In 1996, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s company ABCL helped organize the event. That edition saw heavy support from Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai, who won Miss World for India, was a major attraction.

The 2024 event in Mumbai was organized by Stars Jai, with big names like Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young involved. Many Indian film stars attended, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Mani Ratnam, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishna. Former Miss World winners like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar added glamour. Judges included actresses like Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Mannara Chopra, and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Mumbai event also saw popular TV stars such as Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, and Vivek Dahiya attending. Singers like Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Shaan entertained the crowd with performances.

Given the strong link between beauty pageants and the film industry, the silence from Tollywood is surprising and even disappointing to some. Many Tollywood actors who have gained national fame recently have not shown any interest in the Hyderabad event. Observers hope that more stars will show up for the finals and help promote the city’s image on an international level.

As the countdown to the final day begins, the spotlight is not just on the contestants, but also on whether Tollywood will rise to the occasion.