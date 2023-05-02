Met Gala 2023 Photos: Check Out Who Wore What

This year’s biggest fashion event Met Gala 2023 saw many celebrities making bold statements with their stunning wardrobes. This year’s Met Gala theme is a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld who was popular for his luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and other places.

Blackpink Jennie Kim stole the show as it was her first-ever Met Gala event.

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt represented India at the Met Gala event. Alia looked regal in a white gown inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s bridal look for Chanel's 1992 fall/winter collection.

While Priyanka Chopra walked in with her hubby Nick Jonas in a Maison Valentino. She wore a all-black strapless dress with a bow and a thigh-high slit. Priyanka hit the headlines more for her diamond necklace worth rs 204 crore than her outfit.

Tennis sensation Serena Williams made her presence felt at the fashion event. At the event, the tennis star announced the arrival of her second child with Alexis Ohanian.

Check other photos from the high fashion event below.

