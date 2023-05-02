Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Shopian district and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdora in Shopian.

"Based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint team of police along with and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation," a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.