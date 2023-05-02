Sambalpur violence: BJP panel demands CBI probe

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) Holding the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government responsible for the violence in Sambalpur last month, a four-member probe team constituted by the BJP on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the clash between two communities during Hanuman Jayanti processions.

The probe panel comprising four BJP MPs -- Brij Lal from Uttar Pradesh, Samir Oraon from Jharkhand and Aditya Sahu and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from West Bengal -- visited Sambalpur city, and held discussion with several stakeholders including some victims.

The team will submit its report to BJP president J.P. Nadda.

Addressing the media in Sambalpur, Brij Lal alleged that law and order has completely collapsed in the state and the Sambalpur violence is an example of this. "The untoward incident took place due to the state government's failure," he said.

"Hanuman Jayanti has been celebrated traditionally in Sambalpur town for many years. The violence occurred in a sensitive area and such disturbances were reported in earlier years also," he said.

"Besides, the special branch or intelligence wing of the Odisha government had informed the Sambalpur administration about the possibility of such communal tension in the city. Still, the administration has failed to act properly and provide adequate security measures during the Hanuman Jayanti processions," the BJP leader added.

Claiming it was 'pre-planned' violence, he said, "I hold the BJD government fully responsible for the violence."

"The local people are in fear as illegal activities are rampant here. Dalits and tribals are not getting their rights and justice in the state. Not a single slaughterhouse has been given a license. Beef and narcotics are being illegally transported to West Bengal from Sambalpur," Brij Lal said.

Anti-national slogans raised during the violence is disturbing not only for Sambalpur but also for Odisha and the country, the BJP leader said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further urged the Odisha government to send its officials to Uttar Pradesh "to learn how to maintain law and order in a state".

"The rioters have been given free hands to commit the violence. While the perpetrators are roaming scot-free, innocent people are being trapped and falsely prosecuted to please their political bosses," Brij Lal alleged.

On his visit to a deceased, Mirdha's residence, he said: "The youth's family was not present in the house. It is suspected that the family has been kept outside the village forcibly by the ruling BJD."

The MP further said that cases registered by police in the incident show that the investigation was not conducted in a free and fair manner.

"So, the case should be handed over to the CBI. I appeal to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to personally recommend a CBI investigation into the incident," Brij Lal said.

