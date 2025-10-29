Mass Jathara Director Bhanu Interview: Ravi Teja-Mark Mass Entertainer With a Fresh Twist

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s much-awaited 75th film, Mass Jathara, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on October 31. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with presentation by Srikara Studios, the film marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a noted writer known for several Telugu hits.

Featuring Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles, the film’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. With its teaser, trailer, and songs already creating a buzz online, expectations are sky-high ahead of release.

In a candid conversation with the media, director Bhanu Bhogavarapu shared insights about his debut film, its unique concept, and working with Ravi Teja.

“Mass Jathara has strong mass elements with a fresh twist”

“The film carries all the mass ingredients but with a refreshing story,” Bhanu shared. “It’s set against the backdrop of the Railway Police, which adds a new dimension to the narrative. The title Mass Jathara was suggested by Ravi Teja garu himself — he felt it perfectly captured the energy of the story. Once we finalized that title, my responsibility increased, and I worked harder to make it truly worthy of the name.”

Research Behind the Story

Though the plot is fictional, Bhanu revealed he did extensive research before writing it.

“I met several Railway Police officers to understand their daily challenges and experiences. Some of their real-life stories inspired a few moments in the film,” he explained.

On Directing Ravi Teja’s 75th Film

“Initially, we didn’t even realize it would be his 75th film,” he smiled. “Once we found out, it felt like destiny. Ravi Teja garu told me not to worry about milestones and just focus on making a solid film. His constant support gave me immense confidence.”

On Casting Naveen Chandra and Sreeleela

Talking about Naveen Chandra, who plays the antagonist Shivudu, Bhanu said, “We initially considered a few names, but when I narrated the story to Naveen garu, he immediately connected with it. We designed a special makeover for him, and producer Naga Vamsi garu loved it. His performance will be one of the talking points of the film.”

On Sreeleela, he added, “From the writing stage itself, we knew Tulasi’s role suited her perfectly. It’s not just a repeat of the Dhamaka pairing — she plays a character with emotional depth and a new shade. Her chemistry with Ravi Teja garu will remind audiences of the classic Chiranjeevi–Vijayashanti energy from Gang Leader.”

From Writer to Director

Having built a name as a comedy writer, Bhanu explained why he chose a mass action drama for his debut.

“Even Mass Jathara has plenty of humor and entertainment. Initially, I wanted to direct a romantic comedy like Samajavaragamana, but people kept urging me to make a full-fledged mass film. Naturally, the first name that came to mind was Ravi Teja garu,” he said.

Addressing Comparisons with Ravi Teja’s Cop Films

“Of course, fans remember his iconic police roles like Vikramarkudu,” Bhanu said. “But Mass Jathara stands apart because of its Railway Police backdrop and emotional core. The references to Venky and Idiot in the trailer are just fun tributes for fans — they don’t interfere with the story.”

Music and Action Highlights

“Ravi Teja garu suggested Bheems for the music,” Bhanu said. “Their Dhamaka collaboration was a chartbuster, and this one will be too. The first song, Tu Mera Lover, became an instant favorite. The action sequences are equally powerful — Ravi Teja garu even injured himself a couple of times but never slowed down.”

On Producer Naga Vamsi's Support and Scale

“Producer Naga Vamsi garu’s support has been incredible,” Bhanu said. “He built a massive Railway Station set worth over ₹6 crore and mounted the Jathara episode on a grand scale. It’s rare for a debut director to get this level of backing.”

A Promise to the Audience

“Mass Jathara has everything audiences expect from a Ravi Teja film — humor, energy, emotion, and surprises — but presented in a fresh way,” Bhanu concluded. “I’m confident it will be a complete festival in theatres this October 31.”

Mass Jathara premieres worldwide on October 31 with special previews scheduled for the evening.