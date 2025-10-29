October 30 School Holiday in Telangana or not?

With Cyclone Montha bringing continuous rainfall across Telangana, there is a possibility of school holidays being announced for October 30, depending on how weather conditions progress overnight. The state government is closely monitoring the situation, especially in districts that have been witnessing heavy downpours since Tuesday night.

On October 29, schools in Khammam and Nagarkurnool districts were given a holiday due to heavy rains and waterlogging in several areas. Authorities cited student safety as the main reason for suspending classes, as many routes became difficult to access due to flooding.

Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rains Across Telangana

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha has caused widespread rainfall across southern and central Telangana, with a few areas likely to experience very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. The cyclone, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, has led to persistent showers, cloudy skies, and strong winds in several parts of the state.

Districts such as Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Warangal are on rain alert, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow warnings for possible thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Possible School Holiday on October 30

While no official announcement has been made yet, sources indicate that if heavy rains continue through the night, the Telangana government may declare school holidays in more districts on October 30. Education officials and district collectors are in touch with the disaster management department and will review the situation before making any decisions.

Parents are advised to stay tuned to official announcements from the District Collector’s office and the Education Department, as updates may be released early tomorrow morning depending on the rainfall intensity.

Authorities on Alert

The Telangana State Disaster Management Authority (TSDMA) has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay indoors in rain-affected areas. Control rooms have been activated in several districts to handle emergencies, while local authorities are working to clear waterlogged areas and ensure power stability.

