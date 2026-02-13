Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT: Record 200 Million Streaming Minutes in 24 Hrs

Anil Ravipudi-Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi blockbuster, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, had terrific run in theatres. The film premiered on ZEE5 on February 11, 2026, and has already created a sensation online.

Within just 24 hours of its OTT debut, the streaming platform officially revealed that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu amassed a staggering 200 million streaming minutes, setting a new benchmark on ZEE5. Industry observers say the momentum is only expected to grow stronger in the coming days, reflecting the film’s wide family appeal and festive entertainer vibe.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Venkatesh, Sachin Khedekar, Catherine Tresa and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

The film is produced jointly under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment. The energetic soundtrack and background score are composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, further elevating the celebratory tone of the film.

After dominating the box office, the film has now firmly established its supremacy in the OTT space, proving that its success story is far from over.