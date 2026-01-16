Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu BO Collections Day 4: Huge Surge During Sankranti Holiday

The festive Sankranthi holiday has delivered a major boost to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, with the Chiranjeevi-starrer recording a strong comeback at the box office on Day 4 (Thursday, January 15, 2026). The film witnessed a sharp jump in footfalls, taking its cumulative India net collections beyond ₹150 crore. In 3 Days, the film grossed Rs 152 Crore WW. Fourth day, witnessed huge surge in the collections.

Festive Effect Drives Strong Occupancy

The impact of the Sankranthi holiday was clearly reflected in theatre occupancies across all shows. On Day 4, the film registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 75.97%, a significant rise compared to the previous day.

Morning shows: 52.46%

Afternoon shows: 86.03%

Evening shows: 86.81%

Night shows: 78.57%

The steady upward curve from morning to evening highlights the typical festive viewing pattern, with families preferring post-lunch and evening outings. The sustained night-show numbers further underline the film’s strong word-of-mouth during the holiday period.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Power the Run

The film’s box office momentum continues to be driven by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where several centres reported near-packed houses throughout the day.

Kakinada emerged as the top-performing centre with a massive 94% overall occupancy, with afternoon and night shows running almost full.

Mahbubnagar and Guntur followed closely, each registering 92.5% occupancy, reflecting uniform demand across shows.

Key urban centres such as Vizag, Warangal, and Vijayawada also delivered blockbuster-level numbers, ranging between 86% and 90%, especially during afternoon and evening slots.

Strong Hold During the Festive Window

With family audiences turning up in large numbers and the Sankranthi holiday working decisively in its favour, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has reasserted its dominance at the box office. Trade circles note that if the film maintains this momentum through the extended festive weekend, it could post even bigger milestones in the coming days.