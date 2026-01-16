Bank Holiday Today, January 16: Banks Closed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Due to Festivals

Bank branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Friday, January 16, in view of festival-related public holidays, according to the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The closure comes as the festive season continues across southern India, with Thiruvalluvar Day being observed in Tamil Nadu and Kanuma celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.

Why Banks Are Closed on January 16

As per the RBI’s state-wise holiday list, January 16 has been designated a bank holiday in the two states due to local festivals:

Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu honours the legendary Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, author of the Thirukkural, and is observed during the Pongal festivities.

Kanuma, a key part of the Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, is dedicated to agriculture and cattle, marking an important harvest tradition.

Owing to the public holiday, schools, colleges, and government offices will also remain closed in both states.

Impact on Banking Services

While physical bank branches will not operate on January 16 in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, customers can continue to access digital banking services without interruption. Facilities such as ATM withdrawals, net banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions will function as usual.

Customers who require in-branch services are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Bank Holidays in January 2026: Key Dates

Here is a snapshot of major bank holidays in January 2026 across different states:

January 1: New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

January 2: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

January 3: Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali

January 10: Second Saturday

January 12: Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

January 14: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

January 15: Pongal / Makara Sankranti

January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day, Kanuma (Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh)

January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja

January 24: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Republic Day (National Holiday)

Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, and 25

RBI Holiday Classification

The RBI publishes the annual bank holiday schedule at the start of every year. These holidays fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, or days reserved for banks’ annual account closures, and may vary from state to state.

Customers are encouraged to regularly check RBI notifications and local bank advisories for the most accurate, region-specific information.