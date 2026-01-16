School Holiday Today, January 16, 2026: Holidays in These States Due To Festivals, Cold Wave

Schools across multiple Indian states will remain closed on Friday, January 16, 2026, due to a combination of severe winter conditions in North India and festival-related holidays in the South and Northeast. Parents and students are advised to check official notifications issued by state governments and district administrations, as the duration and reasons for closures vary by region.

South India: Festival Holidays Continue

In southern states, January 16 falls within the extended harvest festival season, leading to scheduled school holidays:

In Tamil Nadu, Thiruvalluvar Day—dedicated to the renowned Tamil poet and philosopher—is observed as a mandatory public holiday.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kanuma, a festival celebrating cattle and agriculture, marks the concluding day of the Sankranti holidays, with schools traditionally remaining closed.

North India: Cold Wave Forces Extension of School Holidays

In several northern states, harsh winter conditions have prompted authorities to extend school holidays in the interest of student safety. Following warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, regions such as Delhi, Noida, and Chandigarh have witnessed dense fog and plunging temperatures.

Chandigarh has extended its winter vacation for schools until January 17, 2026, with classes resuming on January 19.

In Haryana, the Directorate of School Education has ordered all schools to remain shut until January 17, citing severe cold and low visibility due to fog.

Similar extensions are expected in other North Indian regions if weather conditions do not improve.

Uttar Pradesh: Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya Observances

In parts of Uttar Pradesh, district administrations have declared school holidays from January 16 to January 20, 2026, to facilitate large-scale religious gatherings for Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya holy baths. The five-day closure applies to government, aided, and private schools for classes 1 to 12 in affected districts.

Northeast and Other Regions

Some northeastern states are also observing regional festivals around this period, resulting in localized school closures on January 16. Authorities have clarified that these holidays are state-specific and may not apply uniformly across all districts.

Advisory for Parents and Students

As school holidays differ by state and district, parents are encouraged to rely on official circulars from education departments or district collectors rather than general announcements. With both weather-related alerts and festival schedules influencing decisions, clarity at the local level remains essential.

January 16, 2026, thus reflects a rare overlap of winter safety measures in the North and cultural celebrations in the South, leading to widespread—but varied—school closures across the country.