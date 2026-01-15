HMDA Rolls Out Integrated Mobility Plan for Hyderabad’s Western Corridor

In a major push to decongest Hyderabad’s rapidly expanding western belt, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing to launch a large-scale road infrastructure upgrade focused on the Cyberabad region.

Officials said the proposed Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development programme is designed to tackle traffic bottlenecks through a coordinated, area-wide approach rather than standalone fixes. The plan seeks to modernise core transport infrastructure by synchronising road upgrades, junction redesigns and pedestrian facilities to cater to long-term mobility demands.

Under the proposal, HMDA will map and prioritise critical works such as widening and strengthening existing arterial routes, plugging missing road links in line with the master plan, and introducing grade separators to ease congestion at busy junctions. Infrastructure additions under consideration include flyovers, underpasses, interchanges, elevated corridors, road overbridges (RoBs), road underbridges (RuBs), skywalks and foot overbridges (FoBs), aimed at improving both vehicular flow and pedestrian safety.

The intervention will cover a wide and strategically important geography.

The study area stretches from Tellapur, Nallagandla and the Lingampally–Hitec City railway corridor in the north, to the Madhapur Road–Golconda Fort axis via Durgam Cheruvu and the Hyderabad Knowledge City zone in the east.

It also includes pressure points such as Khajaguda and Avatar junctions, along with the Outer Ring Road growth belt covering Wipro Circle, Gopanpally Junction and the Financial District towards the south and south-west.

Urban planners point out that explosive commercial and residential growth in Cyberabad has severely stressed both arterial and sub-arterial roads. Multiple intersections, the absence of grade-separated pedestrian crossings, encroachments and poorly maintained footpaths have intensified conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, worsening peak-hour congestion.

While the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2050 for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area is nearing completion, officials noted that it functions largely as a macro-level framework. To complement it, HMDA intends to commission a meso-level traffic and transport study specifically for Cyberabad. The focused analysis will examine corridor-level traffic, short-distance travel patterns, junction performance and localised improvement measures, while also strengthening regional travel demand models.

Authorities believe the targeted approach will help future-proof Cyberabad’s transport network and provide a more sustainable solution to one of Hyderabad’s most pressing urban challenges.