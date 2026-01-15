Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's Film Earns 22 Crore Gross on Day 1

The Sankranti box-office race has gained fresh momentum with Anaganaga Oka Raju registering an encouraging start at the ticket counters. Starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film hit theatres on Bhogi day, January 14, 2026, and quickly positioned itself as a festive crowd-pleaser.

Directed by debutant Mari, the film opened to largely positive reviews across the board. Strong word of mouth from premiere shows translated into impressive opening-day numbers, with Anaganaga Oka Raju minting around ₹22 crore gross on Day 1.

Trade circles attribute the film’s solid opening to its engaging content, impactful performances, and a well-executed promotional campaign that created strong pre-release buzz. Audience response has remained upbeat, particularly praising the film’s entertainment quotient tailored for the festive season.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four, and Srikara Studios. With positive talk holding steady, the film is expected to enjoy a strong extended run through the Sankranti holiday window.