Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Mints 152 Crore World Wide in 3 Days: Sankranti Winner

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, headlined by Chiranjeevi and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has stormed to the top of the Sankranti race, posting a phenomenal box-office run.

The festive family entertainer raced past the ₹150 crore milestone, amassing an impressive ₹152 crore gross worldwide within just three days, including premiere shows. Its overseas momentum has been equally strong, with the film breaching the $2 million mark in the United States and marching towards 2.5 million USD, highlighting its wide global appeal.

Backed by robust occupancies across domestic markets and a steady international hold, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has firmly seized pole position this festive season, standing tall as Sankranti’s biggest blockbuster.