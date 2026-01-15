Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Mints 152 Crore World Wide in 3 Days: Sankranti Winner

Jan 15, 2026, 11:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, headlined by Chiranjeevi and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, has stormed to the top of the Sankranti race, posting a phenomenal box-office run.

The festive family entertainer raced past the ₹150 crore milestone, amassing an impressive ₹152 crore gross worldwide within just three days, including premiere shows. Its overseas momentum has been equally strong, with the film breaching the $2 million mark in the United States and marching towards 2.5 million USD, highlighting its wide global appeal.

Backed by robust occupancies across domestic markets and a steady international hold, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has firmly seized pole position this festive season, standing tall as Sankranti’s biggest blockbuster.


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