Budvel Trumpet: HMDA Prepares DPR for Rs 488 Crore Project

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the city’s road infrastructure, the Telangana government has unveiled ambitious plans to enhance seamless connectivity between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR). As part of this initiative, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to construct a new international-standard trumpet junction at Budvel Layout, with an estimated cost of ₹488 crore.

HMDA officials confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Budvel trumpet junction has already been prepared. Construction work will commence immediately after the project receives government approval. Once operational, the new interchange is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and cut down travel time across key corridors in Hyderabad.

Strategic Connectivity and Design

The proposed trumpet junction will connect Budvel Layout to Greenfield Road–2, linking the Rajendranagar ORR interchange. The design will allow smooth movement from the radial road to the ORR, and onward access to Gachibowli and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

Modeled on the successful Kokapet Neopolis trumpet flyover, the Budvel junction will be built using advanced engineering standards to ensure a “seamless journey” with minimal interruptions for motorists. Officials expect benefits similar to Kokapet, where traffic towards Shankarpally has reduced considerably.

Land Use and Environmental Considerations

HMDA acknowledged that the project may impact parts of the Kotwalguda Eco Park, requiring around 24 acres of land. However, since substantial government land is available in the Budvel area, land acquisition is not expected to pose major challenges.

More Road Projects in the Pipeline

Beyond the Budvel trumpet junction, HMDA is accelerating multiple road expansion projects to strengthen citywide mobility. New greenfield roads are planned to improve ORR–RRR connectivity, on the lines of the under-construction Raviryala–Amangal and Budvel–Kosgi radial roads.

Additionally, HMDA is preparing a DPR for a 9-km, six-lane elevated expressway from Banjara Hills Road No. 12 to Shilpa Layout in Gachibowli, with an estimated investment of ₹1,656 crore. Once completed, this elevated corridor will ease travel across Film Nagar, Narnur Road, ITC Kohenur, T-Hub, Shilpa Layout, and offer faster access to Hitec Cityand Raidurg.

Another proposed road from Shaikpet Nala to CBIT will provide direct access to the ORR for commuters coming from the Shaikpet side.

Towards a Smarter Transport Hub

With the Budvel trumpet junction and a series of proposed road and elevated corridor projects, Hyderabad is poised to take a significant step towards becoming a smart, future-ready transport hub, offering faster, smoother, and more efficient urban mobility.