Nari Nari Naduma Murari Review: Sharwanand Is Back, Delivers Laugh-Riot Sankranti Film

After a two-year hiatus, Sharwanand returns to the big screen with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, a romantic family entertainer tailor-made for the Sankranti festive season. Given Sharwanand’s strong track record during Sankranti with hits like Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja, expectations were naturally high—and the film largely lives up to them.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame, the film features Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha as the female leads. With humour as its driving force, the film aims to provide clean, feel-good entertainment for family audiences—and succeeds for the most part.

Story in Brief

Gautam (Sharwanand) and Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya) are deeply in love and eager to get married. However, Nithya’s father Ramalingaiah (Sampath Raj**), a prominent divorce lawyer, is strongly opposed to the alliance. Though he reluctantly agrees to meet Gautam’s family, things take an unexpected turn when he learns about Gautam’s unconventional household.

Gautam’s father Karthik (Naresh**) has remarried a woman much younger than him, with Gautam’s support. Unimpressed, Ramalingaiah insists that Gautam and Nithya get married only through a registrar office.

As complications mount, it is revealed that Gautam was previously married to Dia (Samyuktha), his college sweetheart. Though they have separated, official documentation becomes the key obstacle—especially after Gautam learns that Dia has remarried. How he navigates this emotional and legal maze forms the rest of the film.

Performances

Sharwanand looks refreshed and confident, clearly having worked on his transformation. He strikes the right balance between romance and comedy, delivering a performance that feels natural and engaging throughout. His comic timing is sharp, and he anchors the film with ease.

The biggest surprise package is Naresh, whose track delivers some of the film’s biggest laugh-out-loud moments. His chemistry with the supporting cast is a major highlight. Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Sudharshan add consistent humour, ensuring the entertainment never dips.

Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha look charming and perform their roles sincerely, even though their characters are written to support the larger comic narrative. Srikanth Iyengar leaves a positive impression in his brief role.

Direction and Writing

Director Ram Abbaraju once again proves his command over humour-driven storytelling. He smartly uses situational comedy, body-language humour, spoofs, and sharp one-liners to keep the narrative lively. Importantly, he avoids over-dramatisation, keeping emotions light, relatable, and effective.

The contrast between youthful romance and mature relationships is handled with gentle humour. Despite a wafer-thin storyline, the writing ensures there is never a dull moment. The film knows its strength lies in not taking itself too seriously—and it sticks to that tone consistently.

Dialogues written by Nandu, Bhanu, and Ram are crisp and frequently hilarious, landing effective punchlines without becoming repetitive. Characters stay true to their traits, allowing humour to flow organically.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography and editing stand out, maintaining a brisk pace and clean visual flow. While the music could have been slightly stronger, the limited number of songs and smart placement ensure the film doesn’t lose momentum.

Final Verdict

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a light-hearted, laughter-filled family entertainer that fits perfectly into the Sankranti mood. With strong performances, especially from Sharwanand and Naresh, and a director who understands the pulse of humour-loving audiences, the film delivers consistent fun from start to finish.

Bottom Line:

A breezy, hilarious entertainer that works big time for families this festive season.

Rating: 3.25/5