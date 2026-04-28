Mahesh Babu’s Big Plans After ‘Varanasi’ Revealed

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on his big-budget film Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. This movie is expected to be one of the biggest films of his career and is planned for a grand release in 2027.

While fans are excited about Varanasi, there is already talk about what he will do next after this film.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu is planning to quickly start new projects once Varanasi shooting is completed. He is in discussions with top production houses, and one of the likely banners is Mythri Movie Makers.

Another project is also being discussed with producer Suniel Narang (Asian group). However, the directors for these films are not yet finalized.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu is said to have a strong plan for the future. He is aiming to release three films in the next three years after Varanasi. This shows that he wants to stay very active and deliver back-to-back movies to his fans.

Overall, after Varanasi, Mahesh Babu is expected to enter a new phase in his career with bigger projects, higher budgets, and a stronger focus on pan-India and global cinema.