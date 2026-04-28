Hyderabad Hailstorm Turns ORR Into Snow-Like Scene

Residents of Hyderabad witnessed an unusual and delightful scene on Monday evening as heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms transformed parts of the city into a winter-like landscape. The sudden weather change brought relief from the intense summer heat and created a festive, almost holiday-like atmosphere for many.

The most striking visuals were reported on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch between Shamshabad and Nadargul, where large hailstones piled up and covered the road like a blanket of snow. Within minutes, the usually busy roadway turned completely white, resembling scenes from Kashmir or even European winter destinations.

People travelling through the area were left amazed as the road appeared to be coated with ice. Many stopped their vehicles to capture photos and videos, while youngsters were seen playing with the hailstones, enjoying the rare moment as if it were a mini holiday escape in their own city.

Across several parts of Hyderabad, thunderstorms, lightning, and intense hail showers were reported. However, the suburban regions experienced the most dramatic transformation, with hail accumulation creating a snowstorm-like effect.

The unexpected weather brought joy to residents who are otherwise used to scorching temperatures during April. Social media was flooded with videos and pictures, with users calling the phenomenon “Hyderabad Himalayas” and comparing it to Kashmir and European landscapes. Many joked that there was no need to travel abroad for a snowy holiday when such scenes could be witnessed locally.

While the visuals created excitement, authorities also issued warnings to commuters. The layer of hail on the roads made surfaces slippery, increasing the risk of vehicles skidding. Police advised drivers to remain cautious while travelling through affected areas.

Despite the safety concerns, the rare weather event gave Hyderabad residents a refreshing break, turning an ordinary evening into a memorable experience that felt no less than a winter holiday.

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