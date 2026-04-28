Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased Today? Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad & More

Fuel prices across major cities in India continued to remain unchanged on April 28, even as global crude oil markets stayed volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Petrol and diesel rates have held steady despite rising concerns over supply disruptions in key international routes.

In Delhi, petrol is currently priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while diesel costs ₹87.67 per litre. Prices are higher in Mumbai, where petrol is around ₹103.50 per litre and diesel stands close to ₹90 per litre. Other metro cities like Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad are also witnessing relatively high fuel rates compared to the national capital.

Fuel Prices Across Major Cities

Delhi: Petrol ₹94.77 | Diesel ₹87.67

Mumbai: Petrol ₹103.54 | Diesel ₹90.03

Kolkata: Petrol ₹105.45 | Diesel ₹92.02

Chennai: Petrol ₹100.84 | Diesel ₹92.39

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹107.46 | Diesel ₹95.70

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹102.96 | Diesel ₹90.99

Patna: Petrol ₹105.71 | Diesel ₹91.49

Lucknow: Petrol ₹95.34 | Diesel ₹88.50

Ahmedabad: Petrol ₹94.49 | Diesel ₹90.16

Why Fuel Prices Differ

Petrol and diesel prices in India are mainly influenced by global crude oil rates, as the country depends heavily on imports to meet its energy needs. When international oil prices rise, domestic fuel rates are likely to increase as well.

Another key factor is the rupee’s value against the US dollar. Since crude oil is purchased in dollars, any weakening of the rupee can make imports more expensive, leading to higher fuel costs.

Taxes also play a major role. Central excise duty and state-level VAT contribute significantly to the final retail price, which is why fuel rates vary from one city to another.

Global Factors Impacting Prices

International oil prices have remained firm due to supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil transport, has seen reduced activity, raising fears of supply shortages. This has kept crude prices elevated in recent days.

Experts believe that if the situation continues, fuel prices in India may see an upward revision. Some estimates suggest that petrol and diesel rates could increase by up to ₹10 per litre in the near future, although any decision will depend on market conditions and government policies.

LPG Prices Update

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were increased earlier this month, with a 19-kg cylinder now costing over ₹2,000 in Delhi. However, domestic cooking gas prices have remained unchanged since the last revision in March.

Outlook

While fuel prices have not changed for now, global developments will play a key role in determining future trends. Consumers may need to prepare for possible price hikes if crude oil rates continue to rise.

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