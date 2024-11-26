Once a popular lyricist, Kulasekhar passed away this morning due to health complications at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. His death has left the film industry in mourning, with many paying tribute to him. However, Kulasekhar's life story could easily be the script for a movie.

Also read: Woman Files Cheating Case against Pushpa Actor Sritej

Kulasekhar started his career as a journalist before transitioning to become a lyricist. He penned songs for several successful films, particularly those directed by Teja. His work featured in hit movies such as Chitram, Aunnana Kaadanna, Gharshana, Bhadra, Nuvvu Nenu, Santosham, Jayam, and Sainikudu, delivering chart-topping songs. He experienced a phase of great success, but opportunities suddenly dried up. This led him to a mental breakdown, and he even resorted to theft out of desperation for money. Having been caught multiple times by the police, he also faced jail time.

Also read: Pushpa 2: Stars who Missed the Roles

Later, despite trying again for opportunities, they didn't materialize. In recent years, Kulasekhar had been distanced from the film industry. With his death today, people in the industry are expressing their sorrow, saying, "Oh, what a pity."

Also read: Music Director Sam CS Confirms Working for Pushpa 2