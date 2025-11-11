With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Premieres on December 3, 2025 on Netflix

Meghan Markle is ushering in the festive season with a brand-new holiday special of her Netflix lifestyle series. Titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the episode is set to premiere globally on December 3, 2025.

A Festive Spin on Meghan’s Lifestyle Series

Following the success of With Love, Meghan Seasons 1 and 2, the Duchess of Sussex is bringing viewers into her Montecito, California home for a warm and cozy celebration filled with festive décor, family moments, and creative inspiration.

The special promises a mix of cooking, crafting, and entertaining segments, with Meghan sharing easy, heartwarming ways to host and celebrate the holidays. Netflix’s announcement teased “a joyful gathering where friends and family deck the halls, prepare feasts, and exchange meaningful gifts — with simple ideas viewers can recreate at home.”

A Look Back at Previous Seasons

The lifestyle series first premiered on March 4, 2025, introducing audiences to Meghan’s world of mindful living, home cooking, and garden-to-table dining. The second season, released on August 26, 2025, expanded its scope with guest appearances by renowned chefs and creatives including David Chang, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Samin Nosrat, and José Andrés.

While Netflix has yet to confirm the guest lineup for the holiday special, fans can likely expect a blend of familiar faces and festive surprises.

Style Meets Celebration: Meghan’s Brand ‘As Ever’

In addition to the special, Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever is also part of the holiday celebration. Netflix’s Tudum site revealed that the brand has released a limited-edition 2025 Holiday Collection featuring hand-poured candles, artisanal teas, and hot toddy spice kits — all designed to complement the show’s cozy aesthetic.

Streaming Details

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration premieres December 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. While the official trailer is yet to be released, the promotional poster shared by Meghan on Instagram — showing her in an elegant green dress beside a festive table — has already set the tone for a season of warmth, creativity, and togetherness.