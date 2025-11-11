Jubilee Hills By Elections: BRS Candidate Maganti Sunitha Fights with Police!

Tensions escalated in Hyderabad today as Maganti Sunitha, the candidate from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the high-profile Jubilee Hills by-poll, was stopped by police personnel when she tried to visit a polling station in Borabanda. In video footage shared online, a police official is seen directing Sunitha to move aside, prompting her to question the restriction and accuse officers of treating her like a “rowdy sheeter”.

Sunitha arrived at the booth early this morning under the pretext of inspection. When asked by the officer to wait outside, she responded: “Several people are coming here to vote, why are you stopping me?” She then alleged that the police were colluding with a local rowdy and failing to make preventive arrests, demanding accountability ahead of voting which runs until 6 pm.

The incident highlighted the charged atmosphere of the election, in which a large voter base of over 4.01 lakh is casting ballots across 407 polling stations within this affluent Hyderabad constituency. Triggered by the death of three-time MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year, the by-poll has become a high-stakes contest primarily between Sunitha (BRS), V Naveen Yadav (Congress) and Lankala Deepak Reddy (BJP).

Both the BRS and Congress have accused each other of vote-buying, distributing cash, abusing social media with fake videos, and manipulating voters. The confrontation at Borabanda adds fuel to the fire, reinforcing concerns about law and order and the impartiality of polling station protocols.

Polling officials have responded by deploying extra security personnel and activating high-resolution surveillance systems at vulnerable booths. The state election oversight body is monitoring the situation closely, and observers note that early morning clashes set a troubling precedent for the rest of the day’s voting.

For residents of Jubilee Hills, the skirmish underscores just how heated the campaign has become. Originally seen as a mid-term indicator of political momentum in Telangana, the by-poll is now shifting into a volatile phase where procedure and fairness are as contested as votes themselves. The outcome will not only shape local representation but also signal broader party strength headed into state-level elections.