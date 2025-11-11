Delhi Schools Holiday Tomorrow, Nov 12? Grap 3 Invoked, AQI Severe!

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated sharply, forcing authorities to shift schools for students in classes 1 to 5 to a hybrid teaching mode as the capital enters Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 425 on Tuesday morning, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management, placing the air in the “severe” category and triggering strict pollution-control measures.

Under GRAP 3 rules, schools can offer a blend of online and in-person classes for younger children, aiming to reduce exposure to hazardous outdoor air. Though full closures have not been mandated, the shift to hybrid mode reflects deep concern over the health risks faced by vulnerable age groups during sustained smog episodes.

Several schools across Delhi-NCR have issued immediate notices to parents and students outlining the new arrangements. Assemblies, outdoor activities and sports have been suspended until further clarity is provided by education authorities. Parents have expressed relief at the precaution but continue to demand clearer timelines for fully normal operations.

The move comes amid unusually calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions that are trapping pollutants near the ground, worsening air quality across the national capital. With the winter season just beginning, analysts warn that pollution levels may stay elevated or even worsen, prompting the possibility of GRAP 4 or 4+ interventions later in the week.

Residents have been urged to avoid outdoor exertion, particularly in the early morning and late evening. Elderly citizens, children and those with respiratory conditions have been specifically advised to stay indoors and use air-purifiers where available. Government advisories also recommend masks rated for particulate matter and avoiding non-essential travel.

As of now, hybrid classes will be implemented across schools in Delhi, and a final call will be taken based on the AQI. Parents are hereby advised to keep following regular updates coming in from schools.