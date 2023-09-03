Kushi Joins Rs 50 Cr Club

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi collects massive 51 crores gross worldwide, surpassed $1 million mark in US.

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi, much awaited pan-indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana released in theaters on September 1st. Kushi is unanimously loved by the audience as a love and family entertainer.

Shows and numbers are increasing show by show. Kushi will have a long run in theaters as the musical and family entertainer. The film became career biggest opener for Vijay Deverakonda by collecting 30.1 crores gross worldwide.

The film continued the same storm on Day 2, it collected gross of 51 crores worldwide. On the second day, it received a share of 3.3 crores in Nizam alone. The film performed best in Nizam, Vizag, and other locations. It also surpassed the $1 million mark at the US box office on the second day.

Vijay Deverakonda pull in youth and families is unimaginable. Families connceted to the core point. Now this sensation is going to continue in the coming days. Looks like the film will collect solid numbers in the next few days.

The film will likely to continue the same trend on Day 3 thanks to the holiday advantage and families support. Bookings are looking promising. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep play other key roles in Kushi. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film

