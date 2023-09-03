Noida: 2 injured in brawl at bar in Gardens Galleria Mall

Noida, Sep 3 (IANS) Two persons have been injured in a brawl that broke out between two groups at a bar here in Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38.

The brawl took place at F-Bar & Lounge on Saturday night, a police source said on Sunday.

Two groups can be seen fighting in the videos making rounds on social media.

They threw bottles at each other while others tried to intervene and stop the fight.

According to a source, two groups were engaged in a heated argument that later escalated into a fist-fight.

It has been learnt that both groups were under the influence of alcohol.

"They created a ruckus at the bar. They kicked and punched each other, and also hurled bottles. The exact reason behind the incident is not yet known," the police source said.

Even as the bar staff and others intervened, tempers could not be calmed down.

The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

