Kushi First Day Collections: A Prediction

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited movie Kushi will be released tomorrow in theatres. Just a day is left for the film to hit the big screens.

The advance bookings for Kushi are promising, and the film is expected to have a huge record opening day collection. Kushi is estimated to earn Rs 10 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

Kushi Box Office Collections Are Expected To Be Like This

Kushi's trailer received a thunderous response from all quarters. It was loved and appreciated by many people. Naa Roja Nuvve, and Aradhya songs from Kushi have become chartbusters among the audience.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is the second time Shiva Nirvana is working with Samantha after Majili. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen chemistry is one of the reasons to watch Kushi.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Kushi's premiers will be held today in North America and other foreign countries.

