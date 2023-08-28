Kushi First Review Out!

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie Kushi has generated much hype among the audience. The film's trailer received a thunderous response from all quarters. That's not all, its songs Naa Roja Nuvve, and Aardhya among others have become chartbusters.

Just a few days are left for Kushi to be released in theatres.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi review

Censor board member Umair Sandhu seems to have watched the film, and shared his review via X formerly (Twitter). He took to Twitter and wrote, "First Review #Kushi: Outdated & Boring Love Story. Lack of chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha is looking aged in the movie. Overstretched plot, Dull Screenplay & Direction. Skip it and Save your money!" The expert gave a 2-star rating.

First Review #Kushi : Outdated & Boring Love Story. Lack of chemistry between #VijayDeverakonda & #SamanthaRuthPrabhu. #Samantha is looking aged in movie. Over stretched plot, Dull Screenplay & Direction. Skip it & Save your money ! ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XF2YXmAbE8 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 26, 2023

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha will be seen as the female lead in the film. It is the second time Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have been working together in Kushi after Mahanti.

Kushi premiers will be held on August 31st in foreign countries.

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 1, 2023.

