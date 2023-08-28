Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Video Call Public Stunt?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the best on-screen pairs in Tollywood. The duo's on-screen chemistry is adorable, they are all set to entertain all of us soon with their forthcoming film 'Kushi'. Four days left for the film to be released in theatres.

For those who are unversed, Vijay Deverakonda did a video call to Samantha at midnight. Vijay Deverakonda is seen saying in the video that he has a knock-knock joke for Samantha.

He further added that he has been missing Samantha, and also sang a Kushi 'Naa Roja Nuvve'.

Netizens were quick to react and comment on the video. Netizens are trolling Vijay badly for the movie promotions. Their video call is being dubbed as a public stunt. He is not at all missing her, but just made a call and leaked it to the people to talk about their film.

Was that necessary for Deverakonda to leak their video call? The film is carrying a good buzz due to the songs and impressive trailer. Why do these all instead of focusing on promoting the film by interacting with media on a daily basis?

Here's the video call of the duo for you. Check it out.

Happiness of the weekend

Also a fav moment of life

There cute pure smiles make everything bright happier ever

🫶 #SamanthaRuthPrabhu#Samantha#TheDevarakonda#VijayDeverakonda#KushiOnSept1st✨🤍

𝙰𝙻𝙻 𝚁𝙾𝚆𝙳𝚈 𝙱𝙾𝚈𝚂 & 𝙶𝙸𝚁𝙻𝚂 𝙼𝚈𝚂𝙰𝙼𝙵𝙰𝙼💖...goodnight https://t.co/YDNk8nsNgA pic.twitter.com/YlzAI3mzJM — Sam.Supercraziestfan✨️🤍 (@SamfamEmpire) August 27, 2023

Kushi has been directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. The film will hit the big screens on September 1, 2023.