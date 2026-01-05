Kranthi Madhav’s 'Dil Diya – A Naked Truth' Title and First Look Unveiled By Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for Spirit, has launched the title and first-look poster of Dil Diya – A Naked Truth, marking the film’s first official announcement and generating early buzz in film circles.

Produced by Poorna Naidu under the Sreeyas Chitra – A Poorna Naidu Production banner, the film is written and directed by K. Kranthi Madhav. The project is positioned as a contemporary drama that explores emotional conflict and personal relationships, with a release planned for Summer 2026.

Kranthi Madhav is known for emotionally driven storytelling, with films like Onamalu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and World Famous Lover focusing on love, moral dilemmas, and inner turmoil. With Dil Diya – A Naked Truth, he revisits similar themes through a more modern and direct lens, touching upon obsession, failure, intimacy, and self-worth.

The film features Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Ira, Sakhee, and Jessy in lead roles, with Mani Chandana, Pramodini, and Veera Shankar in key supporting parts. The casting reflects the film’s grounded approach, focusing on natural performances rather than overt melodrama.

The first-look poster keeps things minimal and understated, offering a subtle glimpse into the film’s emotional core. Instead of revealing too much, it hints at vulnerability and inner conflict, aligning with the director’s preference for emotional honesty over visual spectacle.

The technical team includes P. G. Vinda as director of photography, Phani Kalyan as music director, and editing by Ra-Sha (Ravi–Shashank). Srikanth V serves as co-producer.

Billed as a youthful love story with emotional depth, Dil Diya – A Naked Truth aims to present an honest and unfiltered take on modern relationships. With its title and first-look reveal creating early momentum, the film is being positioned as a fresh cinematic statement and a potential trendsetter at the box office when it arrives in Summer 2026.