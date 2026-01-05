Sankranti 2026 Movies: Raja Saab, Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Jana Nayagan & More

The Pongal and Makar Sankranti festival season has long been a favourite window for filmmakers, and 2026 is no exception. As the mid-January harvest celebrations approach, theatres across India are preparing for a packed release calendar featuring big-budget stars, diverse genres, and multi-language appeal. From action dramas and political period films to romantic comedies and family entertainers, audiences have plenty to choose from during the festive week.

Here is a fresh look at the major films scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Pongal and Sankranti 2026.

Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a high-octane action drama that carries special significance as it is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last film before his full-time entry into politics. The film follows the journey of a common man who gradually becomes the voice of resistance against systemic injustice. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon in prominent roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 9.

The Raja Saab

Blending romance, humour and supernatural elements, The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and features Prabhas in the lead. The story centres on a young man struggling with financial troubles who plans to sell his ancestral home, only to encounter unexpected twists. Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar play key roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 9, making it one of the earliest festive offerings.

Parasakthi

Set against the politically charged backdrop of the 1960s, Parasakthi is a period drama inspired by the Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Chezhiyan, a character deeply affected by the social and political climate of the time. Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, making her Tamil debut, also feature in significant roles. The film will arrive in theatres on January 10, clashing directly with Jana Nayagan.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, this commercial entertainer stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film presents Chiranjeevi as a former national security operative who chooses a quieter life after falling in love, prioritising family over danger. Known for its blend of humour, emotion and action, the film is expected to appeal to family audiences. It is set to release on January 12.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, this drama features Ravi Teja alongside Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. The narrative explores the challenges faced by a husband trying to balance marital harmony, family pressures and modern relationship advice. The film aims to strike a chord with urban audiences and is scheduled for release on January 13.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

A romantic comedy-thriller starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Anaganaga Oka Raju delves into themes of ambition, influence and personal relationships. Naveen plays Raju, a character whose choices shape both his success and emotional journey. With songs and promotional material already gaining attention, the film is set to hit theatres on January 14.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, this romantic drama stars Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya. The story revolves around a young man caught between two relationships, leading to emotional dilemmas that affect both his personal life and family bonds. The film will also be released on January 14, adding to the competitive festive line-up.

Festival Season Packed With Choices

With major stars and varied storytelling styles, the Pongal–Sankranti 2026 release slate promises a vibrant cinematic celebration. Whether audiences prefer action, romance, politics or light-hearted family entertainers, this festive season offers something for everyone at the theatres