Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer on Jan 7, 2026: Naveen Polishetty-Mark Entertainer

Naveen Polishetty-starrer Anaganaga Oka Raju, which is in the high-stakes Sankranthi 2026 box-office race, has been doing a lot of promotional noise. Touted as a complete entertainer, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on January 14, 2026.

The latest update is that the makers have locked January 7 for the trailer launch. The much-awaited trailer will be unveiled at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, raising expectations among fans and trade circles.

After the release of The Raja Saab Trailer 2.0 and Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu trailer, attention has now shifted to Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

With stiff competition from big-ticket releases like Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, both Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film aggressively ahead of its release.