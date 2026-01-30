Komalee Prasad’s Tamil Debut Film Mandavetti, Powerful Female-Led Supernatural Crime Thriller

Actress Komalee Prasad has announced her Tamil debut with Mandavetti, a powerful female-led supernatural crime thriller, marking a significant new chapter in her evolving cinematic journey. Sharing a heartfelt message seeking the love and blessings of her audience, Komalee described the project as one she and the team are deeply proud of, even as details are being kept under wraps.

Produced by Tuskers Den Pictures and directed by Saranraj Senthilkumar, Mandavetti has officially gone on floors following a traditional pooja ceremony. Principal photography is currently underway in Usilampatti, Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, where the cast and crew have assembled to bring this performance-driven narrative to life.

Komalee’s announcement marks a new phase as she steps into a different language and cinematic space with Mandavetti. The film, a supernatural crime thriller, blends elements of mysticism with human emotion and is built around a singular female perspective. Performance-centric in approach, the narrative explores themes of loss, identity, and survival, requiring both physical presence and emotional control from its lead, with Komalee positioned firmly at the centre of the film’s psychological and narrative core.

Director Saranraj Senthilkumar, known for his work on Vella Kuthira, brings a cinematic sensibility rooted in atmosphere and psychological tension. His approach to Mandavetti is mood-driven and unconventional, with a strong emphasis on restraint, texture, and character interiority. The supernatural elements function not as spectacle, but as extensions of the protagonist’s inner landscape, reinforcing the film’s emotional and thematic undercurrents.

The supporting cast includes Thenappan, Gajaraj, and Amritha, each contributing to the film’s layered emotional framework. The technical crew features cinematographer Prakash, editor Kuna, music director Deepak Venugopal, and stunt choreographer Gowtham, all collaborating to ensure the film’s vision is realised with precision and craft.

This Tamil debut marks a natural progression in Komalee Prasad’s career, which has been defined by a preference for roles rooted in authenticity and emotional intelligence. Her filmography includes Telugu features such as Napoleon, Rowdy Boys, Sebastian P.C. 524, HIT: The Second Case, HIT: The Third Case, and Sasivadane. She has also earned critical attention in the digital space with performances in Loser (ZEE5), Modern Love Hyderabad (Amazon Prime Video), and Touch Me Not (JioHotstar).

Across mediums, Komalee’s screen presence has consistently leaned toward inner life rather than surface display, earning recognition for her ability to carry narrative weight with restraint and honesty. With Mandavetti, she enters Tamil Cinéma not as a crossover gesture, but as a performer taking on a demanding, central role that reflects her evolving artistic choices.

As production progresses, Mandavetti is shaping up to be a distinctive entry in contemporary Tamil genre cinema, one that foregrounds character, atmosphere, and a strong female point of view. Further announcements regarding the film’s progress are expected in the coming months.