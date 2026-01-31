Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 31, 2026: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and More!

Gold and silver prices in India on January 31, 2026, continue to reflect a mix of global market cues, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals remain deeply embedded in Indian tradition, especially during weddings and festivals, while also serving as key investment assets.

Gold Prices Today - January 31, 2026:

Gold prices edged up marginally, supported by steady global demand and ongoing inflationary concerns. As of today, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 16,026 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 14,690 per gram.

Gold rates in India are influenced by international bullion prices, movements in the U.S. dollar, and local jewellery demand, which often rises ahead of festive occasions.

City-wise gold prices:

Delhi: 24K – Rs 16,041/g | 22K – Rs 14,705/g

Mumbai: 24K – Rs 16,026/g | 22K – Rs 14,690/g

Kolkata: 24K – Rs 16,026/g | 22K – Rs 14,690/g

Chennai: 24K – Rs 15,949/g | 22K – Rs 14,570/g

Hyderabad: 24K - Rs 16,919/g | 22K - Rs 15,509/g

Silver Prices Today - January 31, 2026:

Silver prices remained stable, trading at around Rs 3,35,000 per kilogram nationwide. Sterling silver (925 purity) is priced close to Rs 3,34,900 per kilogram. Silver continues to attract investors and jewellery buyers, with industrial demand playing a crucial role in price movements.

City-wise silver prices (999 purity):