Watch Prabhas Epic Kalki 2898 AD on OTT: August 22
Kalki 2898 AD streams on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
Kalki 2898 AD Hindi version streams on Netflix from August 21
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, will be released on OTT in a few hours. After a long wait, the movie will be streamed on the OTT platforms after a long theatrical run. The movie recently completed its 50-day theatre run, which director Nag Ashwin celebrated joyously.
Fans can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. In a few hours, the sensational hit will be ready to entertain the fans after its theatrical release on June 27. Watch the sci-fi mythology genre movie.