Watch Prabhas Epic Kalki 2898 AD on OTT: August 22

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, will be released on OTT in a few hours. After a long wait, the movie will be streamed on the OTT platforms after a long theatrical run. The movie recently completed its 50-day theatre run, which director Nag Ashwin celebrated joyously.

Fans can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. In a few hours, the sensational hit will be ready to entertain the fans after its theatrical release on June 27. Watch the sci-fi mythology genre movie.