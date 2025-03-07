Randeep Hooda is 'back in the saddle after 2 years'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda loves horse riding almost as much as he loves acting. The 'Sarbjit' actor has returned to the saddle after a long gap of 2 years.

Randeep took to his Instagram handle and dropped two pictures from his latest horse riding session. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with his horse, while in the other he can be seen riding it.

"Back in the saddle after 2 years !! And yeah, that is by far the best kind of sun on your back", he captioned the post.

Recently, Randeep celebrated World Wildlife Day by dropping a series of wildlife pictures clicked by him on social media. The post featured stills of a tiger, a few birds, and also a deer.

Expressing his gratitude for experiencing nature up close, he wrote in the caption, "On this World Wildlife Day, I reflect on the incredible privilege I’ve had to witness and capture the beauty of wildlife, especially the majestic tigers, through my lens”.

He added, “The jungle has become my second home, where I’ve seen firsthand how intricate and self-sustaining the ecosystem truly is. Nature follows its laws with such precision, from the smallest creatures to the largest predators. Every moment spent in the wild reminds me of how beautifully interconnected everything is. It’s a world full of wonder, and I’m grateful to be a part of preserving it. #WorldWildlifeDay”.

Randeep is an avid wildlife photographer and has also been an advocate for environmental protection.

Work-wise, Randeep is busy with his upcoming project "Jaat". Made under the direction of Gopichand Malineni, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra are also a part of the movie's core cast. The action choreography of the drama has been performed by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, "Jaat" is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2025.

