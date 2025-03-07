Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi reach Jaipur to be a part of IIFA 2025

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Who's who from the entertainment industry have started arriving in Jaipur for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 to be held on March 8 and 9.

Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi reached Jaipur to be a part of the IIFA Silver Jubilee celebration. Expressing her excitement to be a part of the event, Nora Fatehi shared that she is thrilled to be in the city.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also set to arrive in Jaipur on Friday. He is expected to stay for three days and deliver a spectacular performance at the IIFA Awards on March 9. Other big names from Bollywood such as Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, and music duo Sachin-Jigar will also be gracing the event.

Ahead of the main awards ceremony, the IIFA Digital Awards will take place on March 8, hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee. All three hosts have already reached Jaipur and rehearsed for the event at JECC.

Additionally, a special Women’s Day dialogue session titled "The Journey of Women in Cinema" will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Mansarovar on March 7. The session moderated by IIFA’s Vice President, Noorin Khan will feature Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. This discussion will highlight the contributions, challenges, and achievements of women in the film industry.

This year’s IIFA Awards kicked off in Mumbai with a press conference with Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar in attendance.

For the last 25 years, IIFA has been hosted in exotic international locations, but this time the event is taking place within the country.

The grand finale of the IIFA Awards to be held on March 9 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aryan. The star-studded event will also see some power-packed performances by renowned Bollywood stars.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.