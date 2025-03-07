Fateh OTT Release: Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's action thriller Fateh was released in theatres on January 10, 2025. Despite receiving positive reviews, the movie didn’t perform well at the box office, earning Rs 13.3 crore in 22 days and a worldwide total of Rs 19 crore. However, fans who missed it in theatres now have a chance to watch it on OTT.

Fateh has quietly made its debut on JioHotstar. The streaming platform announced the release on social media, saying, “Jab baat insaaf ki ho, toh sirf ek naam kaafi hai - Fateh 🔥 #Fateh is Now Streaming only on #JioHotstar #FatehOnJioHotstar.” Fans expressed their excitement, with many commenting, “Wow Surprise release” and “Best movie, always my favorite.”

The film follows Fateh Singh, a former special ops officer living a quiet life as a dairy farm supervisor in Punjab. When a village girl, Nimrit Kaur, becomes a victim of a cybercrime syndicate, Fateh teams up with an ethical hacker to save her and stop the criminals.

The movie features Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and others in key roles. Directed and produced by Sonu Sood, the film had a budget of Rs 50 crore but didn’t meet expectations at the box office. Now, viewers can enjoy it at home on JioHotstar.