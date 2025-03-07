Some members often make remarks about Pakistan: J&K LoP expresses concern to Assembly Speaker

Jammu, March 7 (IANS) Leader of opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA, Sunil Kumar Sharma, said on Friday that he has written to the Speaker that some members were referring to Pakistan often in their speeches, which should not be allowed.

“I have expressed anger and dismay to the Speaker of the Assembly about some members being allowed to refer to Pakistan and advocating talks with the enemy country. Our brave soldiers have been martyred by terrorists sponsored and trained by Pakistan. It is against the very tradition and the spirit of the country that the Speaker should allow such references”, Sharma said while speaking to IANS.

In the letter, Sharma says, "I write to you in my capacity as the Leader of Opposition, deeply concerned about certain remarks being made on the floor of this august House. It has been observed that discussions within the Assembly are increasingly veering towards subjects such as engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing the development situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) with that of our Union Territory, and, in some instances, even making remarks that could be construed as glorifying Pakistan."

Senior ruling National Conference (NC) leader and MLA, Ali Mohammad Sagar, on Thursday advocated for talks with Pakistan in his speech in the House, although he admitted that Pakistan was a failed state.

The same sentiment was later expressed by NC President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, who said, "If we talk to Pakistan, that would help establish peace in J&K".

The diametrically opposed ideologies of the BJP and the NC are being witnessed during the proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session of the J&K Assembly.

Another row broke out between the two parties over the holidays on July 13, as the Martyrs Day and December 5, as the birthday of NC founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

These two holidays were scrapped from the list of official holidays after J&K came under a direct Central role.

Another contentious issue between the two parties has been the holiday on the birthday of the erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh.

This holiday also came to be part of the official list of holidays after the Central rule. While Maharaja Hari Singh remains a hero and benevolent ruler for the people of Jammu, the NC labels him as an autocratic undemocratic ruler who does not deserve to be eulogised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.