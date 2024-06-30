Kalki 2898 AD: Shraddha Kapoor dubs Amitabh Bachchan a ‘Cinematic Universe’ 

Shradhha Kapoor is an actress who doesn’t miss a chance in taking a moment to praise other actors for their work. After watching Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin, this Bollywood star praised Amitabh Bachchan.

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27th, 2024 in theatres and actors from different industries are posting their reviews online. Recently, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor praised the movie and its team through her Instagram handle. Her fans loved her post and filled the comment section with funny replies. Keeping her busy time aside, she took her time to watch the recent cinema sensation starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. She specially dedicated a post calling Big B as the “ Cinematic Universe”

Shraddha Kapoor praises Amitabh Bachchan's role in Kalki

In the cine world, Kalki 2898 AD won hearts with the story and action. Shraddha Kapoor praised every actor without missing the crew. The post says ‘Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf... Next slide she's socially posted a picture of Amitabh Bachchan with “ek taraf” comment and fire emoji. She tagged ‘@amitabhbachchan apne aap me hi ek cinematic universe hai.’ in her caption.

Shraddha Kapoor’s next project

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to shine on the screens with Stree 2 sequel of 2018 Stree. She is ready to collaborate with the OG stars, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi.

The awaiting teaser was released recently making the fans excited. Her recent cameo in the Mujya starring Abhay Verma and Shrvani Wagh made an impact.

The hot news is that she is rumoured to be dating Rahul Modi and her post made it real. She posted a selfie on her Instagram captioning, ‘Dil le le par neend to de de yaar’ which went viral for a long time.

Nag Ashwin created a sensational mythological sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD starring Tollywood and Bollywood stars. Rebel Star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, Shobana, and many more created star-studded movies. Fans got excited with the cameo of Dulquer Salman, Vijaya Devarakonda and SS Rajamouli.

Also Read: No payment made to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast by Pooja Entertainment?