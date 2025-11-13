Kaantha First Review: Dulquer Salmaan Wins Hearts With Stellar Performance; Critics Call It a Masterpiece

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited film Kaantha is earning rave reviews, with early reactions calling it one of the actor’s best performances to date. Set in the Madras Presidency of the 1950s, the period murder mystery has captivated audiences and critics alike for its gripping narrative, stylish execution, and powerful performances.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha explores the turbulent relationship between an actor and a filmmaker, unraveling through layers of intrigue, ego, and suspense. Dulquer’s portrayal of TK Mahadevan has been described as “career-defining” — a role filled with emotional complexity, subtle nuance, and effortless charisma.

Social media is abuzz with praise, with one reviewer calling Kaantha “an outstandingly crafted, deeply emotional thriller.” Many have even hinted that Dulquer’s performance could be a strong contender for national recognition.

Bhagyashri Borse Makes a Striking Debut

The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bhagyashri Borse, who has been hailed as the breakout star of Kaantha. Critics have lauded her chemistry with Dulquer and her emotional depth, describing her performance as “natural, expressive, and impactful.” One reviewer noted, “People will talk about Bhagyashri’s performance separately after watching the film — she’s shown immense potential.”

A Strong Supporting Cast & Visionary Direction

Adding to the film’s strengths are powerful performances by Rana Daggubati as a sharp-witted investigator and Samuthirakani in a pivotal supporting role. Director Selvamani Selvaraj’s storytelling finesse and visual style have drawn wide appreciation. The film’s first half delves into ego clashes and artistic conflicts, while the second half unfolds as a tense investigative thriller — a transition critics have called “seamless and gripping.”

Music composer Jakes Bejoy has also been praised for his atmospheric background score, which heightens the film’s tension and emotional impact.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) summed it up perfectly:

“What a brilliant cinematic experience! Dulquer delivers a powerhouse performance, Bhagyashri shines bright, and Selvamani Selvaraj crafts a spellbinding film. A must-watch!”

With glowing reviews pouring in and strong word-of-mouth, Kaantha looks poised to make a thunderous mark at the box office — and reaffirm Dulquer Salmaan’s status as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and magnetic stars.